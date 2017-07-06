Ethics charges filed over off-the-books absences in WV Court of Claims

The state Ethics Commission has filed charges against retired Court of Claims clerk Cheryle Hall, saying she allowed more than one employee to take time off without using their sick or annual leave time. The off-the-books absences at the Court of Claims, which hears claims against the state for monetary damages, were brought up last year in a legislative audit that concluded such absences amounted to $24,000 in state money.

