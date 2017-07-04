Driver identified in Lewis County pur...

Driver identified in Lewis County pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The chase began in Lewis County, but ended on I-79 in Harrison County when the vehicle rolled over. The crash occurred near the 109 mile marker in Lost Creek just after 3:30 p.m. Charles William Masters, 43, was flown via HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WV Inbreds Voted For Tiny Hands Trump 5 min Female 20
CAMC CEO needs to step down 11 min Community 15
Hospitals Hide The Truth 24 min Community 49
Tatted girl in Walmart 43 min The truth 7
Halburn and Tom Clark 1 hr Chad 3
Ron Blizzard - Fight at His Home 2 hr The truth 4
Firework fundraising tents 2 hr The truth 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC