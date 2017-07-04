Driver identified in Lewis County pursuit
The chase began in Lewis County, but ended on I-79 in Harrison County when the vehicle rolled over. The crash occurred near the 109 mile marker in Lost Creek just after 3:30 p.m. Charles William Masters, 43, was flown via HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
