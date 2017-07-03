Columbia University neuroscientist ex...

Columbia University neuroscientist explains studying the brain

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: West Virginia Metro

Dr. Carl Schoonover has a fascination with the human brain, and has been studying how people connect memories with certain odors. "It's been very difficult look at it," the Columbia University neuroscientist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mhalburn please stop 2 hr Andre Lenoge 42
ptsd 4 hr pew pew 1
Reduce health care cost 5 hr Okee dokee 14
Republicans are so dumb 5 hr Wvphoto 25
Samantha carte 6 hr Kenny 4
Exploding wiener 6 hr Gay Jay 1
WV Inbreds Voted For Tiny Hands Trump 6 hr REAL TALK 22
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC