Zurich unit's shared-responsibility comp dispute sent to West Virginia high court
A dispute between two insurers about shared responsibility for workers compensation payments has been forwarded to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for further guidance, according to an order issued Wednesday. Jonathan Gutierrez was seriously injured in January 2012 while working at Tunnel Ridge Mine River Load-Out, operated in West Virginia by Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Taggart Site Services Group L.L.C. Mr. Gutierrez filed a claim for workers comp benefits with Employer's Innovative Network L.L.C., a professional employer organization that had hired Mr. Gutierrez and assigned him to work with Taggart, according to court records in BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Co.
