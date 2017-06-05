WV governor urges House Dems to back ...

WV governor urges House Dems to back budget plan

Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Day 11 of the special session of the West Virginia Legislature on the 2017-18 state budget was highlighted by a nearly three-hour closed-door meeting between Gov. Jim Justice and House Democrats, a meeting where the governor implored Democrats to support his budget plan.

