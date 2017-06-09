WV Air National Guard names aircraft "Spirit of the Kanawha Valley"
The plane was dedicated during a Friday ceremony at the 130th Airlift Wing of the McLaughlin Air National Guard Base. The plane was dedicated during a Friday ceremony at the 130th Airlift Wing of the McLaughlin Air National Guard Base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy beautiful Blonde
|22 min
|El Chapo
|11
|KKK march/ralley
|1 hr
|Dalai Lama
|15
|Pretty soon comrade Trump will be gone
|1 hr
|Weepy
|76
|Trump EXONERATED by Comey
|2 hr
|Dalai Lama
|15
|Tom Clarks all male bash at Daniel Boone Park
|6 hr
|Eric
|2
|Dragon wagon
|6 hr
|relevant
|2
|The Guy In The Silver Mustang
|7 hr
|Interested bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC