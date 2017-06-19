Women Diplomatically Proclaim Body Eq...

Women Diplomatically Proclaim Body Equality, Free Choice in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Huntington News

A group of women and men --- fully clothed and topless --- rallied on the streets of downtown Charleston from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. proclaiming gender equality and freedom of expression. Despite a few insensitive words from bystanders, the demonstration occurred peacefully, respectfully and celebrated diversity while objecting to "double standards."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naked women in Charleston this Saturday 41 min Liberal Lesbo Logic 44
Mardi Gras Casino 3 hr Tri-State Greyhou... 5
Danny Jones Takes Bribes From Drug Lords 3 hr Recorded History 7
Beautiful news lady 4 hr Flynn 1
fort hill daycare 5 hr Nancy 8
Exploitation of Depressed Hillbillies/Pill Mills 5 hr lover 3
Some of the bars that used to be down town char... (Jan '13) 8 hr Bert 75
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC