Women Diplomatically Proclaim Body Equality, Free Choice in Charleston
A group of women and men --- fully clothed and topless --- rallied on the streets of downtown Charleston from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. proclaiming gender equality and freedom of expression. Despite a few insensitive words from bystanders, the demonstration occurred peacefully, respectfully and celebrated diversity while objecting to "double standards."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked women in Charleston this Saturday
|41 min
|Liberal Lesbo Logic
|44
|Mardi Gras Casino
|3 hr
|Tri-State Greyhou...
|5
|Danny Jones Takes Bribes From Drug Lords
|3 hr
|Recorded History
|7
|Beautiful news lady
|4 hr
|Flynn
|1
|fort hill daycare
|5 hr
|Nancy
|8
|Exploitation of Depressed Hillbillies/Pill Mills
|5 hr
|lover
|3
|Some of the bars that used to be down town char... (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|Bert
|75
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC