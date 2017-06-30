Woman arrested, another wanted in Put...

Woman arrested, another wanted in Putnam County burglary

Authorities said Nora Shamblin was the driver of the car, while Kelsi Shamblin, 23, of South Charleston, was inside the Winfield home taking multiple objects. Video of Kelsi Shamblin stuffing items into a bag was captured by a camera in the home.

