West Virginians are realistic about c...

West Virginians are realistic about coal's demise, even if politicians aren't

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, during last year's presidential campaign. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Helber A West Virginia congressman on Thursday praised Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for supporting the state's coal industry and helping to bring a sense of optimism back to the state, even as the Trump administration plans major cuts to programs that help West Virginians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please Pray That Scalise Dies 4 hr LouAnne Johnson 10
Kevin Comer arrested at Fort Hill Child Develop... 5 hr Officer Clark 1
Hike nude day------June 21 5 hr Community Watch O... 9
310 hickory roard Charleston blonde and black men 5 hr Tom Clark 2
X Deacon Thomas Allen Clark 5 hr Tom Clark 1
Tom Clark 5 hr Tom Clark 1
Michelle St James is Santa (Nov '16) 5 hr Tom Clark 14
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC