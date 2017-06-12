West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Brings...

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Brings Back Income Tax Cut in Budget Battle

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Photo by Perry Bennett, West Virginia Legislature West Virginia Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, looks on during the special session of the Legislature in Charleston this week. at tax reform, and presented them with another plan to reduce personal income tax rates while generating additional revenue for the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
salary for legislators 3 hr Wvphoto 10
Republicans are so dumb 3 hr It gets better 17
Mayor Jones boy busted again 3 hr It gets better 7
Kanawha County Preschool Program 3 hr Waiting on a retu... 2
Kallie Cart 4 hr The truth 8
Campbell's creek 4 hr Creeker 37
Tom Clarks paint balls at Daniel Boone Park 4 hr M Halburn 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC