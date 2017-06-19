Water case flows back to Charleston

A high profile Lincoln County Circuit Court case, filed by the Lincoln County Commission and led by outside counsel, will now be part of mass litigation proceedings, after an order from the lead presiding judge in the matter. A copy of the order, which was entered Monday, June 12, 2017, was obtained by The Lincoln Journal, last week.

