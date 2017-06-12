Use shutdown plans as budget exercise
Perhaps the most distressing aspect of the budgeting process in West Virginia is that, year after year, very few people in state government seem to find ways to economize. Even more unsettling is the appearance that after they leave state agencies, budget proposals don't get much analysis from governors and legislators.
