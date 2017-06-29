UAHT dean presents paper in Scotland

Edward Lamb, the dean of Business, Technology, and Education at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, along with Dr. Brian Pruegger, a former colleague from the University of Charleston, West Virginia, recently presented a paper in Glasgow, Scotland, at the European Academy of Management 2017 Conference held on the University of Strathclyde campus. The collaboration was an innovative look at franchising soccer in Scotland.

