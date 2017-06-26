Trump Struggles To Gain Support

Trump Struggles To Gain Support

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Yahoo!

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump models a hard hat in support of the miners during his rally at the Charleston Civic Center on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia. Amid the Senate's unpopular plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, as well as the continuing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump finds himself crawling his way out of historically low approval numbers for his presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
krystal spry (Oct '11) 1 hr Laughing 53
nasa to probe uranus in search of gas 2 hr Tom Clark 6
Best Day Ever! 3 hr Ken 2
Shelley Moore 3 hr Bert 6
Why delete it 5 hr Kim 3
Naked women in Charleston this Saturday 6 hr Concerned 75
Cut USAID pay for every Americans healthcare 6 hr Dalai Lama 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC