Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

DOWN: To the continued mess in Charleston that has left us with three competing plans for the budget, and three sides that cannot break the habit of being hard-headed - one of them veering toward becoming a sideshow distraction while the other two appear unwilling to compromise. The delay has cost about half-a-million dollars so far.
