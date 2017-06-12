Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

DOWN: To the continued mess in Charleston that has left us with three competing plans for the budget, and three sides that cannot break the habit of being hard-headed - one of them veering toward becoming a sideshow distraction while the other two appear unwilling to compromise. The delay has cost about half-a-million dollars so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ... 9 min Billy C 57
Tom Clark just gave me an obscene phone call 12 min David 57
Happy Fathers Day Tom Clark 4 hr Billy Compton 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr sam 4,222
make out location 7 hr know for a fact 19
campbells creek's finest (May '14) 7 hr Wv tax payer 50
Beware OF Agenda 21, it's in the process 9 hr Dalai Lama 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC