Three's a crowd
An amended plan for tax reform set forth by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would eliminate a proposed reduction in personal income tax for the state's higher-earning residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thumbs Up To DC Shooter
|3 min
|M Halburn
|3
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|14 min
|Dalai Lama
|4
|salary for legislators
|1 hr
|VOTE Them OUT
|4
|Hike nude day------June 21
|1 hr
|Tom Clark
|7
|Shawnee Park Sports Complex
|1 hr
|Blahblah
|19
|HEY Jim/WV Legislator
|1 hr
|yes definitely
|25
|Government shutdown WV
|1 hr
|taxpayer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC