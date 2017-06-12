Three's a crowd

Three's a crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

An amended plan for tax reform set forth by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would eliminate a proposed reduction in personal income tax for the state's higher-earning residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thumbs Up To DC Shooter 3 min M Halburn 3
Will more republicans going to be shot 14 min Dalai Lama 4
salary for legislators 1 hr VOTE Them OUT 4
Hike nude day------June 21 1 hr Tom Clark 7
Shawnee Park Sports Complex 1 hr Blahblah 19
HEY Jim/WV Legislator 1 hr yes definitely 25
Government shutdown WV 1 hr taxpayer 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC