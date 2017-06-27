The Company Stores, SQUASH @Barrelhou...

The Company Stores, SQUASH @Barrelhouse South

Tuesday

WITH elegant vocals, Appalachian strings, and vintage charm, The Company Stores forge folk, prog, dance, and even funk into their sound. The Charleston, West Virginia natives formed their band in 2013 and have released two albums, the most recent of which, Little Lights , arrived in April 2017.

