Teachers head back to the classroom this summer
The West Virginia Center for Professional Development hosted educators across the Eastern Panhandle for the Advanced Placement Summer Institute Tuesday at Musselman High School. Advanced placement is a highly regarded program sponsored by the College Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|9 min
|The truth
|89
|Even Hilary could beat Trump now
|17 min
|Greenwienee
|1
|Popeyes chicken
|45 min
|Colonel Sanders
|32
|Scott Cable Balzout
|47 min
|Colonel Sanders
|3
|The Tom Clark Gang
|1 hr
|panther cat
|7
|Worst place to work in Charleston
|1 hr
|patrick p
|34
|Rucker's Spicy Nuts
|1 hr
|Sugar time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC