Syracuse Reporter Handcuffed at Courthouse for Taking Photos
Douglass Dowty, a reporter for Syracuse.com and The Post Standard, was handcuffed Wednesday morning for taking pictures with his cell phone in the hallway of the Onondaga County Courthouse in Syracuse, NY, Syracuse.com reports . Dowty was not charged, and was in court officer custody for about 10 minutes before being released, according to the local site.
