Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|backpage (Aug '14)
|19 min
|Ticle
|3
|Popeyes chicken
|20 min
|Grease lover
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|32 min
|Fairlady
|4,142
|Charleston mayor asks organizers of topless mar...
|54 min
|Judy Keeney
|4
|Chris Knox needs fired conflict of interest
|59 min
|Mad tax payer
|6
|Bill Cosby is INNOCENT
|1 hr
|WV Woman
|2
|What is HRT Medicine?
|1 hr
|HRT for life
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC