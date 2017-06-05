Summer research programs at Marshall University attract students from West Virginia and beyond

Pictured at the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center are: Christopher Yopp, Josiah Bosley, Michael Mueller, Tyler Halstead, Shane Dempsey, Nick Tate and Greg Thurman. : Miranda Poore, Kristiana Skiloutovskaya-Lopez, Cat Cavender, Tyrese Taylor, Faye Osseni, Isaiah Selmon-Miller, Jazmin Carmon and Kaden Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.