Student delegates arrive at Yeager for National Youth Science Camp

Top students from across the nation arrived at Yeager Airport Wednesday to participate in the annual National Youth Science Camp, where they will learn and do research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. Two students from every state and even some international students will stay at Camp Pocahontas in Pocahontas County for one month as they collaborate in the annual camp, which has been taking place in the mountain state since 1963.

