Stray kitten at capitol finds home
Moundsville native Jacque Bland has a new feline companion after playing a role in the rescue of a scared tabby kitten taking refuge under vehicles parked at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AEP is a total joke
|13 min
|Luke
|12
|Ken flippin at shamrock stables
|20 min
|lucas
|9
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|25 min
|lucas
|64
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|28 min
|waldo
|1,608
|????23
|2 hr
|Bubbles
|1
|This Week in West Virginia History
|6 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|7
|Happy Birthday President Trump !
|9 hr
|Lucas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC