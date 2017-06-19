State of West Virginia v. Zachary Eli...

State of West Virginia v. Zachary Elijah Bland

Lorena E. Litten, Esq., Assistant Public Defender, WV Public Defender Corporation, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Clarksburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Benjamin F. Yancey, III, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Petitioner Zachary Elijah Bland, defendant below , appeals the May 18, 2016, order of the Circuit Court of Harrison County affirming his magistrate court conviction of the offense of domestic assault. Petitioner asserts that the magistrate court erred by instructing the jury on the offense of domestic assault when he was charged solely with domestic battery.

