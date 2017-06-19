State of West Virginia v. Paul Darren Spinks
J. Steven Hunter, Esq., Robert P. Martin, Esq., Steve Hunter Associates, l.c., Lewisburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Zachary Aaron Viglianco, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent Petitioner Paul Darren Spinks appeals the November 1, 2015, order of the Circuit Court of Nicholas County sentencing him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the 2007 murder of his wife.
