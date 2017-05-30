State of West Virginia v. Jerry Berry

State of West Virginia v. Jerry Berry

Scott E. Johnson, Esq., Appellate Counsel, Public Defender Services, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Zachary A. Viglianco, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Gordon L. Mowen, II, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Respondent The petitioner, Jerry E. Berry, appeals from the April 15, 2016, final order of the Circuit Court of Summers County sentencing him to one to ten years imprisonment upon his jury conviction of one count of the felony offense of embezzlement.

