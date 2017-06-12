State board of education to hear Nich...

State board of education to hear Nicholas County consolidation Tuesday

The West Virginia Board of Education will discuss the Nicholas County Schools' consolidation proposal at its Tuesday meeting in Charleston. Nicholas County Schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick proposed the plan to the county school board in January.

