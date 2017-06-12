Sen. Byrd exhibit to open in Ripley
Mayor Carolyn Rader and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education welcome the community to the opening of a traveling exhibit celebrating the life and career of Sen. Robert C. Byrd at 4 p.m. June 29 at the Interstate-77 Auto Group Chevrolet Showroom. Honoring the 100th Anniversary of the birth of Byrd, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education has created a traveling exhibit, The exhibit is touring the state of West Virginia to culminate with a celebration of Byrd's 100th birthday in November at the state Capitol.
