Sen. Byrd exhibit to open in Ripley

Sen. Byrd exhibit to open in Ripley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Mayor Carolyn Rader and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education welcome the community to the opening of a traveling exhibit celebrating the life and career of Sen. Robert C. Byrd at 4 p.m. June 29 at the Interstate-77 Auto Group Chevrolet Showroom. Honoring the 100th Anniversary of the birth of Byrd, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education has created a traveling exhibit, The exhibit is touring the state of West Virginia to culminate with a celebration of Byrd's 100th birthday in November at the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please Pray That Scalise Dies 9 min LouAnne Johnson 10
Kevin Comer arrested at Fort Hill Child Develop... 29 min Officer Clark 1
Hike nude day------June 21 41 min Community Watch O... 9
310 hickory roard Charleston blonde and black men 53 min Tom Clark 2
X Deacon Thomas Allen Clark 59 min Tom Clark 1
Tom Clark 1 hr Tom Clark 1
Michelle St James is Santa (Nov '16) 1 hr Tom Clark 14
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC