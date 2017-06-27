Sean Rowe performs on Mountain Stage .

Acclaimed acoustic rocker Sean Rowe returns to Mountain Stage , recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. While a teen in New York, Rowe discovered the aged and toned soul of Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf , as well as the well-produced spectacles of Marvin Gaye , The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley .

