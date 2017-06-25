School Building Authority to consider...

School Building Authority to consider MIP requests Monday

More than a dozen county school systems hope to receive funding for major improvement projects from the state School Building Authority Monday. The authority will meet in Charleston and on the agenda is deciding how to divide $6.7 million in funding set aside for MIP .

