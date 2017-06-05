Robert Paul Jackson the Joelynn Family Preservation Trust v. Pamela Brown

ROBERT PAUL JACKSON, and THE JOELYNN FAMILY PRESERVATION TRUST, Petitioners v. PAMELA S. BROWN, as Administratrix of the Estate of Harry Edward Myer, Jr., Respondent David A. Mohler, Esq., Joshua A. Johnson, Esq., Bowles Rice LLP, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for Petitioners Rodney C. Windom., Esq., Scott A. Windom, Esq., Windom Law Offices PLLC, Harrisville, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent The defendants below, Robert Paul Jackson and the Joelynn Family Preservation Trust , appeal from the July 6, 2016, order of the Circuit Court of Ritchie County denying their motion for a new trial following a jury verdict of $543,202.17 in favor of Plaintiff Pamela S. Brown in a wrongful death action arising from an automobile accident.

