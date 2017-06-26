Protest on US Senate health care bill held outside Capito's Charleston office
Protesters gathered outside the Charleston office of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Monday to urge her to vote against the Senate Republican health care bill. More than 75 people chanted and held signs, while six others went inside Capito's office at the United Bank Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Day Ever!
|15 min
|Ken
|2
|Shelley Moore
|18 min
|Bert
|6
|Why delete it
|2 hr
|Kim
|3
|Naked women in Charleston this Saturday
|2 hr
|Concerned
|75
|Cut USAID pay for every Americans healthcare
|3 hr
|Dalai Lama
|2
|Beautiful news lady
|3 hr
|willy t
|12
|D.Shaffer
|3 hr
|Loveslunch
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC