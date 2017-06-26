Protest on US Senate health care bill...

Protest on US Senate health care bill held outside Capito's Charleston office

Protesters gathered outside the Charleston office of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Monday to urge her to vote against the Senate Republican health care bill. More than 75 people chanted and held signs, while six others went inside Capito's office at the United Bank Building.

