Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a Stop 'Trumpcare' rally, May 4, 2017 in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Sen. Bernie Sanders is headlining a "don't take our health care" rally tonight in Pittsburgh as a first stop on a three-state tour to mobilize opposition to the Senate health care bill, which the Vermont senator has called "by far the most harmful piece of legislation I have seen in my lifetime." Sanders teamed up with progressive advocacy organization MoveOn.org to hold rallies this weekend in Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; and Charleston, West Virginia, with the goal of pressuring Republican senators in each of the states to oppose the legislation released Thursday.

