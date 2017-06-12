OCC Hosts Operational Risk Workshop in West Virginia
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will host a workshop in Charleston, W.V., at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, July 25, for directors of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC. The Operational Risk workshop focuses on the key components of operational risk-people, processes, and systems.
