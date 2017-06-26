NWS meteorologist: Harrison County to...

NWS meteorologist: Harrison County tornado appeared in "radar hole"

The National Weather Service in Charleston said Friday night's confirmed EF1 tornado in Harrison County will offer an interesting case study for West Virginia's meteorologists in the future. "It was not the easiest tornado to detect," Charleston National Weather Service Meteorologist Dylan Cooper said.

