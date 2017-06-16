Morrisey files brief supporting sanct...

Morrisey files brief supporting sanctuary city executive order

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a court brief Friday supporting President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

