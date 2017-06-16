Morrisey files brief supporting sanctuary city executive order
CHARLESTON, W.Va . - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a court brief Friday supporting President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|salary for legislators
|31 min
|It gets better
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|1 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|3
|Trump care
|1 hr
|Ha ha
|20
|Campbell's creek
|2 hr
|Creeker
|38
|Does josh Holbert still work at Taco Bell in Ri...
|2 hr
|Ha ha
|2
|Capitol city lawn care employing criminals
|2 hr
|M Halburn
|8
|Republicans are so dumb
|3 hr
|Dalai Lama
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC