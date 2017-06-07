Morrisey: Decision on Senate race coming in next 2 months
CHARLESTON, W.Va . - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is not running for U.S. Senate as of Tuesday, but he did announce he is "seriously considering" a campaign for 2018 and intends to make a decision in the next two months.
