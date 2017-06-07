Morrisey: Decision on Senate race com...

Morrisey: Decision on Senate race coming in next 2 months

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is not running for U.S. Senate as of Tuesday, but he did announce he is "seriously considering" a campaign for 2018 and intends to make a decision in the next two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CAMC pre-employment drug screen 2 min bigtitty 4
Mike 7 min Adam 62
disgusted 8 min cold one 9
Bill Cosby only rapes White women. (Jul '15) 47 min dumb as a box of ... 10
Wv yearly car taxes 2 hr Liberal feelings 3
KKK march/ralley 2 hr Triple K 3
Tom Clark BLVD 2 hr Brent 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC