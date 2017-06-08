Medal of Honor ruling could open the ...

Medal of Honor ruling could open the door to a wide range of suits

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - A couple of key legal minds in West Virginia believe the Supreme Court struggled with the split decision issued this week in the case of Medal of Honor Recipient Chester West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God I hate the trump 7 min Triple K 6
The Guy In The Silver Mustang 24 min Interested bystander 1
Hospitals Hide The Truth 1 hr Big Pharma 32
Muslim group opening office in WV 3 hr Truth 74
Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ... 3 hr PTSD is a scam 45
Fix Charleston 4 hr stink eye 9
25 yr old contractor stole classified govt. doc... 4 hr drif 39
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC