Medal of Honor ruling could open the door to a wide range of suits
CHARLESTON, W.Va . - A couple of key legal minds in West Virginia believe the Supreme Court struggled with the split decision issued this week in the case of Medal of Honor Recipient Chester West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God I hate the trump
|7 min
|Triple K
|6
|The Guy In The Silver Mustang
|24 min
|Interested bystander
|1
|Hospitals Hide The Truth
|1 hr
|Big Pharma
|32
|Muslim group opening office in WV
|3 hr
|Truth
|74
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|3 hr
|PTSD is a scam
|45
|Fix Charleston
|4 hr
|stink eye
|9
|25 yr old contractor stole classified govt. doc...
|4 hr
|drif
|39
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC