Martinsburg split on opioid lawsuit

Martinsburg split on opioid lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

City council members are split on whether to join a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, based on officials' comments at the council meeting on Thursday. City attorney Kin Sayre recommended the council listen to a presentation by a law firm currently involved in opioid litigation in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
# liar 30 min It gets better 7
Trump EXONERATED by Comey 44 min Wanda 71
Fake charity 2 hr Fake charity 1
WSAZ-TV getting dirty and harassing phone calls... 3 hr Jackson 1
Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ... 4 hr beachbum 49
Rev watts grandson out to make millions lol 4 hr Jackson 6
Tommy shallow throat 4 hr Tom Clark 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC