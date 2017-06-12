Martinsburg split on opioid lawsuit
City council members are split on whether to join a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, based on officials' comments at the council meeting on Thursday. City attorney Kin Sayre recommended the council listen to a presentation by a law firm currently involved in opioid litigation in West Virginia.
