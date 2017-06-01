Manchin, just to be clear, says he's ...

Manchin, just to be clear, says he's running for Senate

In case there was any doubt, Joe Manchin says he intends to keep on going in the U.S. Senate. The senator released a statement Thursday evening under the heading "Manchin gathers friends, supporters to chart plan for the future."

