Lawyer Disciplinary Board v. Plants

Joanne M. Vella Kirby, Rachael L. Fletcher Cipoletti, Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner James M. Cagle, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This lawyer disciplinary proceeding is before the Court upon the written objection of the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the Lawyer Disciplinary Board to the sanctions recommended by the Hearing Panel Subcommittee of the LDB. The HPS found that Respondent Mark S. Plants violated three provisions of the West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct and recommended that Mr. Plants be publicly reprimanded and pay the costs of these proceedings.

