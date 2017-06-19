Lawmakers say Justice right to avoid veto
Northern Panhandle lawmakers said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made the right move Wednesday in announcing he would not veto the state budget passed last week, avoiding a government shutdown July 1. Justice announced Wednesday he would not sign the $4.228 billion budget bill, but would allow it to become law without his signature.
