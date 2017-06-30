L, Show, Rod, Saw, Tria, and Scoot am...

L, Show, Rod, Saw, Tria, and Scoot among 23 indicted by federal grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

United States Attorney Carol Casto announced Friday, June 30, 2017, that a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston returned two indictments charging a total of 23 individuals for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. The indictments resulted from a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rucker's Spicy Nuts 46 min KevinWorkman 22
Albert Benjamin Shepherd EQT Employee (Jan '16) 48 min person 5
Even Hilary could beat Trump now 1 hr Aaa 19
Drug addicts 1 hr lets name the jun... 4
snow flakes july 2 1 hr Trump is a idiot 2
ikea 1 hr The truth 21
Photographers in Charleston? 2 hr Reaper 2
Worst place to work in Charleston 11 hr SkankHunt43 35
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC