KVC Health Systems to spend 6 months preparing WVU Tech for specialized college

When KVC Health Systems officially takes over the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery on Saturday, officials will spend "at least" six months repairing and improving facilities for up to 500 students. The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved a lease-purchase agreement in April for the nonprofit to utilize the campus as a college for youth emerging from foster care.

