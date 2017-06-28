KVC Health Systems to spend 6 months preparing WVU Tech for specialized college
When KVC Health Systems officially takes over the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery on Saturday, officials will spend "at least" six months repairing and improving facilities for up to 500 students. The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved a lease-purchase agreement in April for the nonprofit to utilize the campus as a college for youth emerging from foster care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims
|25 min
|Liberal feelings
|2
|thank you shelly moore capito
|2 hr
|Lol
|17
|Worst place to work in Charleston
|2 hr
|Ken
|10
|Pain Doctor in Charleston, WV (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Wvphoto
|59
|OJ Simpson soon to be paroled
|2 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|15
|The Tom Clark Gang
|3 hr
|Jeff
|5
|Drug addicts
|5 hr
|lets name the jun...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC