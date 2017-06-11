Kanawha County woman accused of dragg...

Kanawha County woman accused of dragging child

Police believe a Kanawha County woman was high on heroin when she was spotted dragging a screaming child near River Walk Mall on Saturday. South Charleston police reported marks on Bailey's arm were consistent with using a needle and narcotics.

