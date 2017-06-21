Kanawha County shooting suspects plead not guilty to September 2016 shooting
Robert Earl Ruffin, 17, and 21-year-old De'Anthony Akeem Thornabar, both of South Charleston, were charged in May for the death of Dylan Bailey. Thornabar allegedly shot Bailey following a fight at Oakes Field in South Charleston following comments he made about a woman, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said in an interview with radio station WCHS last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston mayor asks organizers of topless mar...
|38 min
|Kevin
|1
|Some of the bars that used to be down town char... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Tom Clark
|72
|Naked women in Charleston this Saturday
|1 hr
|Tom Clark
|6
|Danny Jones: Biggest Crook In Charleston
|2 hr
|Liberal feelings
|3
|Chris Knox needs fired conflict of interest
|4 hr
|yup
|5
|fort hill daycare
|4 hr
|Wilbur
|6
|Alum Creek Preacher
|4 hr
|xoxo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC