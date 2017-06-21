Kanawha County shooting suspects plea...

Kanawha County shooting suspects plead not guilty to September 2016 shooting

Robert Earl Ruffin, 17, and 21-year-old De'Anthony Akeem Thornabar, both of South Charleston, were charged in May for the death of Dylan Bailey. Thornabar allegedly shot Bailey following a fight at Oakes Field in South Charleston following comments he made about a woman, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said in an interview with radio station WCHS last month.

