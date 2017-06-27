John McGee, former executive with The...

John McGee, former executive with The News and Courier, dies

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

John Frampton McGee, a former executive and comptroller with The News and Courier and The Charleston Evening Post, died Friday. He was 94. McGee was born Jan. 9, 1923, in Charleston, son of Hall T. McGee and Gertrude Wyman Frampton McGee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julia Shalhoup Charleston WV Lawyer!!! 2 hr Yep 17
Nicole HELMS (Jun '15) 6 hr Ricky 95
OJ Simpson soon to be paroled 7 hr The truth 6
thank you shelly moore capito 7 hr Lol 13
Shelley Moore 8 hr Bert 18
Beautiful news lady 8 hr Flynn 16
The Tom Clark Gang 10 hr sistersalvation 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC