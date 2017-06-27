John McGee, former executive with The News and Courier, dies
John Frampton McGee, a former executive and comptroller with The News and Courier and The Charleston Evening Post, died Friday. He was 94. McGee was born Jan. 9, 1923, in Charleston, son of Hall T. McGee and Gertrude Wyman Frampton McGee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julia Shalhoup Charleston WV Lawyer!!!
|2 hr
|Yep
|17
|Nicole HELMS (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Ricky
|95
|OJ Simpson soon to be paroled
|7 hr
|The truth
|6
|thank you shelly moore capito
|7 hr
|Lol
|13
|Shelley Moore
|8 hr
|Bert
|18
|Beautiful news lady
|8 hr
|Flynn
|16
|The Tom Clark Gang
|10 hr
|sistersalvation
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC