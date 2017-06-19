Jane Doe John Doe Jane Doe Jane Doe J...

Jane Doe John Doe Jane Doe Jane Doe John Doe Jane Doe Jane Doe John...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

CORPORATION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, CORPORATION OF THE PRESIDING BISHOP OF THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, STEVEN GROW, DON FISHEL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL JENSEN, CHRISTOPHER JENSEN, SANDRALEE JENSEN, and UNNAMED DEFENDANT-1, Defendants Below, Respondents Robert P. Fitzsimmons, Esq., Fitzsimmons Law Firm PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia Carl S. Kravitz, Esq., Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, Washington, DC Counsel for the Petitioners Thomas V. Flaherty, Esq., Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia Counsel for the Respondent UD-1 Mark A. Atkinson, Esq., John J. Polak, Esq., Atkinson & Polak, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia Counsel for the Respondents Christopher Jensen and Sandralee Jensen Thomas J. Hurney, Jr., Esq., Jackson Kelly PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia William J. Powell, Esq., Jackson Kelly PLLC, Martinsburg, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metronews Nothing But Lairs 6 min Spell Check 2
News This Week in West Virginia History 49 min GetRealHighonPot 9
Even 154 Years Old And Still Last In Everything 52 min Definitely Wild 3
What happened to Zippy's Restaurant 53 min Lloyd 6
AEP is a total joke 1 hr Bowincal 15
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 hr spocko 1,609
A post by the REAL Tom Clark 3 hr Ricky 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC