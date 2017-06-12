in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: FindLaw

Robert M. Bastress, Jr., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John R. Teare, Jr., Spilman, Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This appeal arises from a petition filed in the Circuit Court of Mason County seeking authorization to disinter the remains of Chester Howard West, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient, and bury him with full military honors at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument located within the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia . Hershel Woodrow Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, filed the petition for Mr. West to be recognized as a recipient of the highest award a citizen can receive for bravery and valor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump care 22 min Lol 1
Pedophile Kevin Comer Spotted AT Southridge Wal... 1 hr Walmart Security 1
News This Week in West Virginia History 1 hr GetRealHighonPot 1
Republicans are so dumb 2 hr Jack Hoff 19
Mayor Jones boy busted again 4 hr Jonas Piminsi 11
Capitol city lawn care employing criminals 4 hr Jonas Piminsi 2
Michelle St James is Santa (Nov '16) 4 hr tig 13
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC