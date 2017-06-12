in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West
Robert M. Bastress, Jr., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John R. Teare, Jr., Spilman, Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This appeal arises from a petition filed in the Circuit Court of Mason County seeking authorization to disinter the remains of Chester Howard West, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient, and bury him with full military honors at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument located within the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia . Hershel Woodrow Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, filed the petition for Mr. West to be recognized as a recipient of the highest award a citizen can receive for bravery and valor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump care
|22 min
|Lol
|1
|Pedophile Kevin Comer Spotted AT Southridge Wal...
|1 hr
|Walmart Security
|1
|This Week in West Virginia History
|1 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|Republicans are so dumb
|2 hr
|Jack Hoff
|19
|Mayor Jones boy busted again
|4 hr
|Jonas Piminsi
|11
|Capitol city lawn care employing criminals
|4 hr
|Jonas Piminsi
|2
|Michelle St James is Santa (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|tig
|13
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC