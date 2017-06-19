High water in the coalfields prompts ...

High water in the coalfields prompts NWS alerts

The National Weather Service in Charleston is putting out flood alerts for the West Virginia coalfields after some significant rainfall. "The front associated with the system is at about at the Ohio River and behind it we don't expect too much, but we do have some high water in spots from heavy precipitation overnight," said Meteorologist Maura Casey with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

